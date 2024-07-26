Lions lose K Michael Badgley to a season-ending injury, giving UFL star Jake Bates chance to win job

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley will miss the season with a significant injury, leaving United Football League sensation Jake Bates as the front-runner for the job, coach Dan Campbell said Friday.

Badgley was injured before practice Thursday and will require surgery. The Lions didn't disclose the nature of the injury. ESPN reported it was a torn hamstring.

“Feel awful for Badge, man,” Campbell said. “He worked his tail off to get ready for this season. He was having a good spring and was ready for camp and so — anyway, it’s tough.”