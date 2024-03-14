Nation & World News

Lions extend the contracts of coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes

With the franchise coming off its best season in 32 years, the Detroit Lions have extended the contracts of coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes through the 2027 season
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 minute ago

DETROIT (AP) — With the franchise coming off its best season in 32 years, the Detroit Lions have extended the contracts of coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes through the 2027 season.

“They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed,” Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Hamp said. "The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field.”

The club also announced a a multi-year extension with special assistant to the President/CEO and chairperson Chris Spielman.

Holmes joined the Lions prior to the start of the 2021 season and has been credited with rebuilding the Lions roster through a vision for sustained success. He drafted well, taking lineman Penei Sewell (2021), receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (2021), defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (2022), receiver Jameson Williams (2022), tight end Jack Campbell (2023), tight end Sam LaPorta (2023, 34th overall) and safety Brian Branch (2023).

Holmes joined the Lions from the Los Angeles Rams, where he climbed the ranks to director of college scouting over his 18 years with the club. He was named PFWA NFL Executive of the Year in 2023 for building the Lions roster that recorded a 12-5 record on their way to the 2023 NFC Championship game.

Campbell joined the Lions six days after Holmes and has partnered with him to create a winning program in Detroit. In his first full-time head coaching stint, Campbell has compiled a 24-26-1 record. The former tight end has led a significant turnaround in Detroit, from a 3-13-1 record in his first season to a 12-5 record in 2023.

Campbell led the Lions to their first NFC North Division title in 2023 as well as their first NFL playoff victory in 32 years. The Lions’ appearance in the 2023 NFC Championship game was the team’s first since 1991. Campbell was named an Associated Press Coach of the Year Finalist in 2023.

In his current role, Spielman helps across the organization and has been an integral part of re-establishing a culture that he embodied on the field for the Lions.

