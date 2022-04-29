Lions draft Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson with No. 2 pick

“It was so emotional before the draft even started," Aidan Hutchinson said. “It was almost surreal."

Detroit also the No. 32 pick in the first round along with six other selections this week. The Lions seem to have more needs on defense than offense with veteran quarterback Jared Goff surrounded by solid players on the line, at tight end and running back.

Jacksonville took Georgia defensive end Travon Walker No. 1 overall, giving second-year general manager Brad Holmes a chance to draft the best player on the team's board. Until recently, the Jaguars were expected to select Hutchinson.

“It seemed like things started changing a couple days ago, but I’m grateful to be where I’m at," he said.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound pass rusher is relentless, fitting the mold of players coveted by second-year coach Dan Campbell. He has drawn comparisons to a pair of former Ohio State defensive ends, Nick and Joey Bosa.

The Lions certainly can use his help, slowing down offenses and firing up fans tiring of their losing ways.

Detroit's defense averaged just 1.8 sacks last year, ranking ahead of only Atlanta. The lack of a pass rush led to the Lions giving up 5.9 yards per play and 27.5 points per game, two more categories in which they ranked No. 31 out of 32 NFL teams.

The Lions drafted former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell No. 7 overall last year and he helped the line become one of their strengths. With the No. 3 pick overall in 2020, Detroit drafted former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and he has not panned out so far due to injuries.

The Lions lost their first eight games last season and went 0-2-1 over the next three before finally winning a game under Campbell and closing with three wins over the last six games.

Detroit's rebuilding plan included trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and those two first-round picks. First up was Hutchinson.

Before his big moment, Hutchinson carried out a sweet surprise for his mother, Melissa, giving her a Leo Frost-designed necklace with a dog tag to honor her grandfather and World War II veteran.

“She was getting emotional earlier today," he said. “That was cool to have that moment shared with her."

Caption In a photo provided by Mpu Dinani, Aidan Hutchinson carries out a surprise for his mother on NFL football draft day Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas, gifting a necklace with a dog tag to honor her grandfather and World War II veteran Joseph Bernardi. He handed Melissa Hutchinson the jewelry before hearing his name called as the first overall pick by the Detroit Lions. The former Michigan defensive tackle also had a matching necklace and dog tag created for himself. His full name is Aidan Joseph Bernardi Hutchinson with middle names that honor his late great-grandfather, who was part of the World War II jungle fighting unit known as "Merrill's Marauders." (Mpu Dinani via AP) Credit: Mpu Dinani Credit: Mpu Dinani Caption In a photo provided by Mpu Dinani, Aidan Hutchinson carries out a surprise for his mother on NFL football draft day Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas, gifting a necklace with a dog tag to honor her grandfather and World War II veteran Joseph Bernardi. He handed Melissa Hutchinson the jewelry before hearing his name called as the first overall pick by the Detroit Lions. The former Michigan defensive tackle also had a matching necklace and dog tag created for himself. His full name is Aidan Joseph Bernardi Hutchinson with middle names that honor his late great-grandfather, who was part of the World War II jungle fighting unit known as "Merrill's Marauders." (Mpu Dinani via AP) Credit: Mpu Dinani Credit: Mpu Dinani

Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson puts on a hat after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher ) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson puts on a hat after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher ) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

