Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson avoids structural damage to knee, AP source says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
Detroit Lions defensive back C

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson does not have structural damage to his right knee after going down Monday with a noncontact injury, a person familiar with his test results told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced an update on Gardner-Johson's injury, which occurred on the second day of training camp. Gardner-Johnson, a key addition this year, was carted off the field after grabbing his right knee during a noncontact drill.

The injury potentially was a major setback for a team that invested a lot to improve the secondary in hopes of contending and winning the NFC North this season.

Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson to an $8 million, one-year deal in March after adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.

He had a career-high six interceptions last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after picking off five passes over three years in New Orleans. Gardner-Johnson has reunited with Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn after playing for them with the Saints.

If the 25-year-old defensive back had a long-term injury, rookie Brian Branch likely will have a chance to play an increased role sooner than was expected.

Detroit drafted the Alabama nickel corner in the second round with the 45th pick overall. The second-team All-America defensive back was one of two players in major college football to defend at least 20 passes and have four sacks over the previous three seasons.

The Lions are entering the season with the highest expectations they’ve had in years. They won eight of their final 10 games last season and finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Kevin Whaley

UPDATE: Cobb SWAT situation with barricaded gunman ‘resolved,’ police say30m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Injunction in training center referendum lawsuit could push vote to 2024
56m ago

Former Atlanta City Hall CFO’s corruption trial delayed to 2024
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120M Ponzi scheme
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120M Ponzi scheme
5h ago

Credit: DEVLIN CLEVELAND

Hampton Police investigating racist flyers spread after mass shooting
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
16m ago
How David Bowie, long thought ambivalent to country music, became a writer on a Chris...
26m ago
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico...
43m ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
5h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
10h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top