Lions and QB Jared Goff agree on $212M, 4-year extension with $170M guaranteed, AP source says

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff have agreed to a $212 million, four-year contract extension, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person told The Associated Press on Monday that the deal includes $170 million in guarantees, and spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced.

Goff ended the Motor City's decades-long search for a playoff-winning quarterback in January. He helped the Lions earn two playoff victories in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title.