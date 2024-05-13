Nation & World News

Lions and QB Jared Goff agree on $212M, 4-year extension with $170M guaranteed, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff have agreed to a $212 million, four-year contract extension
FILE - Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. A person familiar with the situation says the Lions and Goff have agreed to a $212 million, four-year contract extension. The person tells The Associated Press, Monday, May 13, 2024, that the deal includes $170 million in guarantees, speaking on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. A person familiar with the situation says the Lions and Goff have agreed to a $212 million, four-year contract extension. The person tells The Associated Press, Monday, May 13, 2024, that the deal includes $170 million in guarantees, speaking on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff have agreed to a $212 million, four-year contract extension, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person told The Associated Press on Monday that the deal includes $170 million in guarantees, and spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced.

Goff ended the Motor City's decades-long search for a playoff-winning quarterback in January. He helped the Lions earn two playoff victories in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title.

Goff led the franchise to its first postseason win in 32 years, beating the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild-card game, and to a victory over Tampa Bay before losing at San Francisco in the NFC championship game.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes acquired Goff and a pair of first-round picks for Stafford three years ago from the Rams, his former team.

Goff, who was entering the final year of his deal, will be under contract in Detroit through the 2028 season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff speaks during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 1, 2023. The Lions have the No. 29 pick overall in the NFL and if they do not make a move to pick sooner, it will mark the latest the franchise has made a first-round pick. Holmes has led one of the more impressive turnarounds in the league. He took over a laughingstock of a franchise three years ago and turned it into one of the NFL’s best last season. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A framed Los Angeles Rams Jared Goff jersey hangs on the the wall at STAHLS' in St. Clair Shores, Mich., Monday, April 22, 2024. STAHLS' rapidly personalizes jerseys for each first-round pick as they are announced at the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Tara Baker’s family thanks investigators who solved case after 23 years2h ago

‘I’d rather be deported’: In this Georgia immigration court, hope is scarce

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

Deadly Buckhead club shooting targeted 1 victim, APD chief says

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood
The Latest

Credit: AP

Duran Duran: Substitute bags two late goals in Villa thriller with Liverpool
8m ago
Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell to miss Game 4 against the Celtics with a strained...
10m ago
Super Bowl champion Chiefs will open regular season at home against Ravens in AFC title...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
CONCERT REVIEW
Diana Ross in Atlanta concert: Still the boss on stage at age 80
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia