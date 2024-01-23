Lions agree to sign 3-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, AP source says

The Detroit Lions have agreed to a deal with three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, a person familiar with the decision the told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing.

Ertz caught the go-ahead touchdown in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win over New England six years ago and set a record for catches by a tight end in a season with 116 in 2018. Ertz was traded by the Eagles to Arizona during the 2021 season and asked for his release from the Cardinals earlier this season.