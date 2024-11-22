Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Lionel Messi's former teammate Javier Mascherano close to becoming Inter Miami coach, AP source says

Lionel Messi is on the cusp of reuniting with former Argentina national teammate Javier Mascherano with Inter Miami, this time as player and coach, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press
FILE - Argentina's head coach Javier Mascherano reacts before the quarter final soccer match between France and Argentina, at Bordeaux Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 2, 2024, in Bordeaux, France. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Argentina's head coach Javier Mascherano reacts before the quarter final soccer match between France and Argentina, at Bordeaux Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 2, 2024, in Bordeaux, France. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

Lionel Messi is on the cusp of reuniting with former Argentina national teammate Javier Mascherano with Inter Miami, this time as player and coach, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

Multiple reports out of Argentina said Mascherano has already agreed to take over as coach at Inter Miami as the replacement for Gerardo “Tata” Martino — who stepped down citing personal reasons. Mascherano emerged as Inter Miami's frontrunner earlier this week, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because no decision has been revealed by the team.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said the team had three finalists in mind for the job, made a pick on the replacement Wednesday — but would not confirm that the deal with Mascherano is done, or that he even was the final selection.

“We are very near the end of the process,” Mas said. “We will be announcing a new coach for Inter Miami in the upcoming days."

Messi and Mascherano were teammates both for Argentina and with Barcelona; for the Spanish club, Mascherano also played alongside current Inter Miami standouts Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez. Mascherano, at one time, was the all-time leader for Argentina’s national team in international appearances; Messi has since broken that record.

Mas said he spoke with Messi last week about the coaching search. It’s not known if Messi played an active role in recruiting Mascherano, who currently is Argentina’s U-20 national coach.

"This is an extremely attractive position for a coach," Mas said.

Martino guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season. He was hired in July 2023, right around the time that Messi debuted for the club and insisted Friday that he needs to leave for personal reasons.

Inter Miami — which won the 2023 Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters Shield this season under Martino — was eliminated in the first round of this year's MLS Cup playoffs. The team's 2025 season starts with training camp in January.

Martino also had deep ties to Messi before coming to Inter Miami; he coached the world's most decorated men's player and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner with Barcelona and Argentina’s national team before reuniting with him in South Florida. Martino said Friday he decided just before the start of the playoffs that he would not be back with Inter Miami next season.

“Needless to say, we’ve enjoyed it a lot and I’m grateful for the opportunity, on behalf of my entire coaching staff, to have been able to work at this club,” Martino said Friday in his farewell news conference. “The truth is that it’s been very captivating because being part of the change during this year and a half.”

Inter Miami was 26-9-12 in MLS regular season matches in the Martino era.

The 40-year-old Mascherano also played for five seasons in the Premier League, most of that with Liverpool. He played in the World Cup four times for Argentina — 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

FILE - Argentina's Javier Mascherano, left, and Lionel Messi talk after Messi scored during a friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) aims the ball during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino stepping down as coach of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, AP source...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Patrick Vieira among four candidates Atlanta United has interviewed for manager
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Pedro Amador delivers useful - and then some - crosses
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pulisic scores twice, US beats Jamaica 4-2 for 5-2 aggregate win in CONCACAF Nations...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pakistani city mourns 42 Shiite Muslims who were ambushed and killed in a gun attack6m ago
Today he is a high school football player. Soon he'll be a Buddhist lama in the Himalayas10m ago
Christmas TV movies are in their Taylor Swift era, with two Swift-inspired films airing...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season1h ago
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights