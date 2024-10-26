Lionel Messi's every move shown on TikTok during his Inter Miami playoff debut

It captured the excitement surrounding Inter Miami, which surged in popularity when Messi arrived midway through the 2023 season.

Inter Miami is the No. 1 seed in the playoffs after setting MLS records for points (74) and winning percentage (.765).

Messi, coming off a hat trick in the regular-season finale, is in contention for league MVP despite missing nearly half the MLS season because of injury and commitments to Argentina's national team. He finished with 20 goals and 16 assists. Luis Suarez also scored 20 goals, joining Messi to become the first pair of MLS teammates to reach that milestone in a season.

Messi didn't score in the first half Friday, but he had several chances, including on back-to-back tries that were denied by Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

The 37-year-old smiled and hugged his teammates when Suarez scored the opening goal less than two minutes into the match.

He was shown blowing past a defender and with one swift touch firing a strike from outside the box, which Guzan pushed out the top of the goal, and later placing both hands on his head and looking up into the stands when Guzan denied him again.

Fans stood for most of the first half. And those closest to the pitch leaned forward with their phones stretched up as far as their arms would allow to capture photos and video of Messi when he got close.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: Credit: AP Credit: Credit: AP