Breaking: 1 dead, 1 injured in downtown Griffin shooting near courthouse
Nation & World News

Lionel Messi set to return to Inter Miami lineup after 2-month injury recovery

Lionel Messi has been cleared to play again after taking two months to recover from an ankle injury, and Inter Miami indicated that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will return to the lineup on Saturday when the team plays host to Philadelphia
Inter Miami forwards Lionel Messi, right, and Luis Suarez, share a laugh as the work out at the MLS soccer team's training facility, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forwards Lionel Messi, right, and Luis Suarez, share a laugh as the work out at the MLS soccer team's training facility, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
55 minutes ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi has been cleared to play again after taking two months to recover from an ankle injury, and Inter Miami indicated that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will return to the lineup on Saturday when the team plays host to Philadelphia.

“Messi is available,” Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said Friday before the team's training session.

Martino did not reveal if Messi would start, enter the game as a substitute or if there's a plan for a minutes restriction.

His return will be yet another lift to the club with the best record in Major League Soccer. Messi had missed nine consecutive MLS matches and 15 matches overall this season, yet the team still has the top mark in the league and has wrapped up a playoff berth.

Messi's most recent appearance for Inter Miami was June 1, missing time first while playing for Argentina in the Copa America tournament and then because of the ankle issue.

Messi was injured while playing for Argentina in the Copa America final on July 14. He returned to group training with Inter Miami late last month, and because of a break for ongoing World Cup qualifying matches the team hasn't played in two weeks — buying him some more time for recovery and conditioning.

Messi has 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 MLS games this season. Despite missing basically half of Inter Miami's games, his 13 assists are third-most in MLS and he's tied for 13th in goals.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi works out with teammates at the MLS soccer team's training facility, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, foreground, and midfielder Sergio Busquets chat as they work out at the MLS soccer team's training facility, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forwards Lionel Messi, center, and Luis Suarez, left, work out with defender Noah Allen, right, at the MLS soccer team's training facility, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, works out with teammates at the MLS soccer team's training facility, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ronaldo scores late winner as a substitute for Portugal as 10-man Spain overpowers...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ronaldo, Carsley and Georgia are winners in Europe's return to national team soccer
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Michael Harris II hits 2 homers and Braves rout Nationals 12-0 despite López's early exit
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

France wins gold in blind football at Paralympics under Eiffel Tower lights
The Latest
Thousands of people are without power in New Orleans as Francine drenches southern states6m ago
Election 2024 Latest: Harris concentrates on Pennsylvania while Trump stumps in the West10m ago
Mexican cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada pleads not guilty to US charges12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate