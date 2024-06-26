Nation & World News

Lionel Messi hopes leg injury sustained during Argentina's Copa America win over Chile not serious

Lionel Messi hopes a leg injury sustained during Argentina’s 1-0 Copa America win over Chile is “nothing serious”
A team assistant massages Argentina's Lionel Messi during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A team assistant massages Argentina's Lionel Messi during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
5 hours ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi hopes a leg injury sustained during Argentina's 1-0 Copa America win over Chile is "nothing serious".

Playing a day after his 37th birthday, the Argentina superstar received treatment on the thigh area of his right leg for nearly two minutes after getting kicked by Gabriel Suazo in the 24th minute on Tuesday night.

Messi, however, stayed on the field as the defending champion clinched a quarterfinal berth.

He told reporters after the match that it was “nothing serious”. Messi added: “It's bothering me a little bit but I was able to finish the match. It was hard for me to move freely, particularly side to side. We’ll see tomorrow how it feels.”

Messi said he’s also been dealing with a sore throat and fever in recent days.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said during his post-game news conference that he had not spoken with Messi but wasn't concerned about the injury.

Scaloni cited Messi sprinting half the length of the field along with Ángel Di María and Lautaro Martínez late in the game.

“That’s my last image,” Scaloni said.

Martínez scored the only goal following a scramble in the 88th minute after a corner by Messi.

Scaloni said he’s planning to rest several starters in Argentina’s last Group A match, against Peru on Saturday in Florida.

Argentina will win the group unless it loses to Peru in Miami Gardens and Canada beats Chile in a game played simultaneously in Orlando.

The Canadians can overtake Argentina on goal difference. Argentina is on plus-three and Canada minus-one.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

A team assistant tends to Argentina's Lionel Messi during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni, right, and and a team assistant tend to Lionel Messi during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Former Atlanta Public Schools educators withdraw appeals in cheating case

Credit: SPECIAL

‘Dinosaur’ turtle found in Georgia, Florida now a threatened species
1h ago

It’s not your imagination. People are getting COVID again

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Is Downtown Atlanta scaring away convention visitors?

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Is Downtown Atlanta scaring away convention visitors?

Credit: Delaware County District Attorney’s Office

Suspect in 1990 rape, fatal double stabbing indicted by DeKalb grand jury
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in subdued trading around last week's records
5m ago
California floats an idea to fight shoplifting that may even affect who controls Congress
8m ago
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for $175,000
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch, listen, stream 2024 NBA draft
Presidential debate, soccer match, rolling roadblocks to impact Atlanta traffic Thursday
1h ago
Overnight safari park opens in Madison