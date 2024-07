Lionel Messi exits Copa America final with apparent leg injury, ankle swollen

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi's night ended early during the Copa America final when he emotionally exited the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury on Sunday night, and cameras showed him later on the bench with a badly swollen right ankle.

The 37-year-old appeared to suffer a noncontact injury while running on the pitch as Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 for its record 16th Copa America title.

Messi immediately looked toward the Argentina bench as he went to the ground. He remained down for several minutes as trainers came out. He was helped to his feet and immediately took his shoe off his right foot.