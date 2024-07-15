Nation & World News

Lionel Messi exits Copa America final with apparent leg injury, ankle swollen

Lionel Messi’s night ended early during the Copa America final when he emotionally exited the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury on Sunday night
Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces in pain during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces in pain during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi's night ended early during the Copa America final when he emotionally exited the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury on Sunday night, and cameras showed him later on the bench with a badly swollen right ankle.

The 37-year-old appeared to suffer a noncontact injury while running on the pitch as Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 for its record 16th Copa America title.

Messi immediately looked toward the Argentina bench as he went to the ground. He remained down for several minutes as trainers came out. He was helped to his feet and immediately took his shoe off his right foot.

As he walked off the field, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner took off his captains armband and threw his shoe to the ground in frustration. An emotional Messi was then shown covering his face, sobbing in his seat.

Messi appeared to be limping after the game but was apparently in good spirits. He clapped and laughed and lifted the trophy with teammates Nicolás Ottamendi and Ángel Di María.

“We were able to win for him,” Di María said, “give him the joy.”

Making his 39th and possibly last Copa America appearance, Messi had one goal in the tournament. He went down in the 36th minute after his left ankle was caught by Santiago Arias but walked back onto the field three minutes later.

Messi had been dealing with a leg injury and discomfort through much of the tournament and missed Argentina's group stage finale. He had one shot attempt in the first half Sunday.

___

AP Copa America coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/copa-america

Argentina's Lionel Messi is assisted by medical staff during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces in pain during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Argentina's Lionel Messi is assisted by medical staff during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces in pain during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 killed in multivehicle crash on I-85 South in Gwinnett

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man, 85, accused of killing son at Newton County fishing tournament, police say

Credit: AP

Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, dies at 53

Credit: Rally.co

Gridlock Guy: Rideshare busing could be the ticket to commuting to Atlanta sports events

Credit: Rally.co

Gridlock Guy: Rideshare busing could be the ticket to commuting to Atlanta sports events

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘Inspire, empower, uplift’: Georgia leaders look to support Black men
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nepal’s new prime minister has taken the oath of office at a ceremony in Kathmandu
1h ago
Rwandans vote in presidential election that's set to extend the 30-year rule of Paul...
1h ago
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed as China reports its growth slowed in...
1h ago
Featured

About the photo of Trump's raised fist moments after the shooting
What we know about the gunman who opened fire at the Trump rally
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this weekend's updates