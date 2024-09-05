Breaking: Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan dies at 34
Nation & World News

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death, with new music

Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington
FILE - Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J., on May 16, 2015. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

FILE - Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J., on May 16, 2015. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

On Thursday, the band kicked off a livestream showcasing new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who join returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn. Shinoda and Armstrong will share vocal duties. The new lineup dropped a single, “The Emptiness Machine,” and announced a new album, “From Zero.” It releases Nov. 15.

The rock-rap band was one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s, aided by Bennington's vocals. At 41, he died by suicide shortly after the release of the group's last album, "One More Light." In the years since, Linkin Park has dropped a number of re-releases, including 20th anniversary editions of "Hybrid Theory," "Meteora" and, this year, the career-spanning greatest hits collection, "Papercuts."

“Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking,” Shinoda said in a statement announcing the upcoming release.

Armstrong comes from alt-rock band Dead Sara and Brittain is a songwriter and producer who has worked with Papa Roach, One OK Rock and All Time Low, among others. He replaces original drummer Rob Bourdon, who “has decided to step away,” a band representative told The Associated Press.

“The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created,” Shinoda said. “We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

The band also announced the “From Zero World Tour,” featuring five arena shows in Los Angeles; New York; Hamburg, Germany; London and Seoul this month, and a sixth in November in Bogotá, Colombia.

“From Zero” tracklist:

1. From Zero (Intro)

2. The Emptiness Machine

3. Cut The Bridge

4. Heavy Is The Crown

5. Over Each Other

6. Casualty

7. Overflow

8. Two Faced

9. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go

FILE - Joe Hahn, from left, Mike Shinoda and Dave Farrell pose backstage after Linkin Park and Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

FILE - Brad Delson, from left, Mike Shinoda, and Rob Bourdon of Linkin Park pose in the press room with the award for favorite artist alternative rock at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The War on Drugs announces a live album ahead of its tour with The National
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Childish Gambino bids a beautiful farewell at final Atlanta show
Placeholder Image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@a

Avril Lavigne in concert turns early 2000s into punk pop nostalgia fest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump campaign must stop using 'Hold On, I'm Coming' after lawsuit from family of song's...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New York seeking to charge Harvey Weinstein with more sex crimes as Britain drops its...7m ago
Aaron Rodgers might have 'a little smirk’ before his 5th snap in the Jets’ opener to mark...14m ago
Freshman classes provide glimpse of affirmative action ruling's impact on colleges14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show