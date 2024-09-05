Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death, with new music

NEW YORK (AP) — Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

On Thursday, the band kicked off a livestream showcasing new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who join returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn. Shinoda and Armstrong will share vocal duties. The new lineup dropped a single, “The Emptiness Machine,” and announced a new album, “From Zero.” It releases Nov. 15.

The rock-rap band was one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s, aided by Bennington's vocals. At 41, he died by suicide shortly after the release of the group's last album, "One More Light." In the years since, Linkin Park has dropped a number of re-releases, including 20th anniversary editions of "Hybrid Theory," "Meteora" and, this year, the career-spanning greatest hits collection, "Papercuts."