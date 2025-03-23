Nation & World News
Lindsey Vonn takes 2nd in the final World Cup race of her comeback season, Lara Gut-Behrami wins

Lindsey Vonn concluded her comeback season at age 40 with a second-place finish in a World Cup super-G race Sunday that was won by Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami
United States' Lindsey Vonn skis during a women's super-G run at the World Cup Finals, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

United States' Lindsey Vonn skis during a women's super-G run at the World Cup Finals, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Lindsey Vonn concluded her comeback season at age 40 with a second-place finish in a World Cup super-G race Sunday that was won by Swiss standout Lara Gut-Behrami.

Vonn found her vintage form while flying down the twisting and steep Challenger course at the World Cup finals. The American pumped her ski poles after glancing at the scoreboard as the large crowd roared.

This was Vonn's first World Cup podium spot since March 15, 2018, when she finished third in a super-G in Are, Sweden. Vonn came out of retirement this season after a partial knee replacement.

It was Vonn's 138th career World Cup podium in her 408th World Cup start. She is within one of tying the most starts by a female racer, a mark held by Renate Goetschl of Austria.

Gut-Behrami finished in a time of 1 minute, 12.35 seconds — edging Vonn by 1.29 seconds — to earn the season-long super-G crystal globe by overtaking Italian racer Federica Brignone. Gut-Behrami trailed by five points heading into Sunday's race. Gut-Behrami found plenty of speed and took some calculated risks to glide through the course. Brignone finished third, 1.33 seconds behind the time of Gut-Behrami.

The final season-long super-G standings ended up Gut-Behrami, Brignone and Sofia Goggia of Italy.

On Saturday, Brignone officially clinched the downhill discipline after the race was canceled, along with the the overall title.

___

United States' Lindsey Vonn skis during a women's super-G run at the World Cup Finals, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

United States' Lindsey Vonn skis during a women's super-G run at the World Cup Finals, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami skis during a women's super-G run at the World Cup Finals, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami reacts after her run during a women's super-G run at the World Cup Finals, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami reacts after her run during a women's super-G run at the World Cup Finals, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami reacts after her run during a women's super-G run at the World Cup Finals, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

