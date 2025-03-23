Lindsey Vonn takes 2nd in the final World Cup race of her comeback season, Lara Gut-Behrami wins

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Lindsey Vonn concluded her comeback season at age 40 with a second-place finish in a World Cup super-G race Sunday that was won by Swiss standout Lara Gut-Behrami.

Vonn found her vintage form while flying down the twisting and steep Challenger course at the World Cup finals. The American pumped her ski poles after glancing at the scoreboard as the large crowd roared.

This was Vonn's first World Cup podium spot since March 15, 2018, when she finished third in a super-G in Are, Sweden. Vonn came out of retirement this season after a partial knee replacement.