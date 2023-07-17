Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child.

The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, her rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the statement said.

Lohan, 37, gave birth in Dubai, where the couple lives, according to Page Six. Her son's exact birth date was not released.

Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.” Lohan announced her pregnancy in March in a photo posted to Instagram of a white onesie emblazoned with “Coming soon.”

She has lived overseas for several years and has been married to Shammas since last year.

The "Freaky Friday" actor was once a tabloid mainstay, but now keeps a lower public profile. She has returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and is starring in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

