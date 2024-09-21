Lindor's earliest return to New York Mets lineup from back injury likely Tuesday at Atlanta

Nation & World News

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor’s earliest return to New York’s lineup from a back injury likely is Tuesday night’s series opener at the Atlanta Braves
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor prepares for an at-bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

32 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's earliest return to New York's lineup from a back injury likely is Tuesday night's series opener at the Atlanta Braves.

Lindor missed five straight games entering Saturday and had played only one inning in the past seven games.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Lindor felt better Saturday and hoped to run sprints, hit and take ground balls. Lindor received a numbing injection on Thursday for the facet joints on each side of the spine.

Mendoza said he envisioned Lindor will return at shortstop and not designated hitter.

“I think we’re looking at him being a full player for us," Mendoza said. “DHing he’s going to have to hit and then sit down and somehow he’s going to have to try and stay hot. We haven’t got to that point, but the way we see it is when he’s ready to go, he’s playing shortstop for us.”

Lindor is hitting .271 with 31 homers, 86 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. The four-time All-Star was batting .193 with seven homers and 22 RBIs through May 20 but since then is batting .307 with 24 homers and 64 RBIs in his last 101 games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor throws to first base for an out on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

