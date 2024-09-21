Lindor's earliest return to New York Mets lineup from back injury likely Tuesday at Atlanta

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's earliest return to New York's lineup from a back injury likely is Tuesday night's series opener at the Atlanta Braves.

Lindor missed five straight games entering Saturday and had played only one inning in the past seven games.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Lindor felt better Saturday and hoped to run sprints, hit and take ground balls. Lindor received a numbing injection on Thursday for the facet joints on each side of the spine.