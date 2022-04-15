Lindor, Marte shine as Mets rout Diamondbacks in home opener

Hours later, Bassitt and three New York relievers limited the punchless Diamondbacks to three hits.

“It’s a good day for our fans. Get a chance to honor Tom and Jackie. It starts there,” new manager Buck Showalter said after winning his first home game with the Mets. “Regardless of what the outcome of the game was, it was the right thing to do. A lot of pressure on us to deliver.”

Lindor and Canó, who sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, both wore special cleats for Jackie Robinson Day.

Canó has four career home runs on the anniversary date, and was asked if it was especially meaningful to homer on this day.

“For sure. This is the day that myself and everybody is always going to remember,” he said. “You do something special on that day.”

Pete Alonso lofted a pair of early sacrifice flies for New York (6-2), which has the best record in the majors. Travis Jankowski, subbing in center after two Mets outfielders went on the COVID-19 injured list, had three hits.

“We got thrown a pretty good curveball,” Showalter said. “We got off script today and our guys responded well.”

Acquired from Oakland in a trade last month, Bassitt (2-0) allowed one run and two hits in six innings. He received a warm ovation from the sellout crowd of 43,820 as he walked off the mound at the end of his Citi Field debut.

The All-Star right-hander struck out six and walked two. He fanned eight over six innings of three-hit ball last Saturday in his initial outing for the Mets, a 5-0 win at Washington.

Daulton Varsho clocked his first homer of the season off Bassitt in the sixth.

“We've got to be better,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “This is a big stage for a young team. They're learning on the job.

"They made some young mistakes, we know that. I don't think anybody was overwhelmed. We just didn't execute.”

Batting left-handed, Lindor chased Zach Davies (0-1) with a two-run drive into the second deck in right field that made it 5-0 in the fifth. The $341 million switch-hitter followed Marte's three-run homer in the eighth with a shot to left off reliever Caleb Smith.

It was Lindor's 14th career multi-homer game and the fourth time he's gone deep from both sides of the plate.

“It's a very lethal lineup,” Lovullo said.

Lindor also walked twice, stole a base and scored three times in an auspicious start to 2022 at Citi Field after he was often booed last year during a miserable first season with the Mets. He was cheered loudly Friday from the get-go during pregame introductions.

“It’s amazing to be welcomed to one of the greatest fan bases out there. It felt great to be able to hear the home crowd cheering me on and cheering the rest of the guys,” Lindor said. “Fantastic. Exactly what we expected.”

Marte, who signed a $78 million, four-year contract as a free agent in November, also stole a base and scored three times. He finished with three hits.

“I want kids to be able to come here and see how to play the game the right way,” Marte said through a translator.

NUMBERS GAME

New York starters are 6-0 with a 1.32 ERA this season, and the Mets improved to 40-21 in home openers — including 10-4 at Citi Field.

SNAKE SKINNED

New York has won 11 in a row against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field since the start of 2018, outscoring Arizona 61-21.

SPEED AND POWER

New York went deep four times in its home opener for the first time. The Mets also have seven steals through eight games — they didn't reach seven stolen bases last year until their 29th game on May 8.

Lindor has three home runs. It took him 33 games to hit that many last season.

“I'm giving myself time to hit. I'm slowing the game down and I'm being consistent,” he said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: SS Nick Ahmed (right shoulder inflammation) got seven at-bats at the team's spring training complex Thursday. ... Arizona catcher Carson Kelly was rested after starting 0 for 15 this season. ... SS Geraldo Perdomo was shaken up after getting hit just above the right elbow by a 92 mph fastball, but remained in the game.

Mets: Showalter said RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder bursitis) and reliever Trevor May (triceps) are doing well, and he thinks Walker has a chance to come off the 10-day injured list as soon as he's eligible on April 22. Showalter said LHP David Peterson is a “solid option” to start Sunday in Walker's place. ... OFs Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha were placed on the injured list after a Mets coach tested positive for COVID-19. The team did not say whether Nimmo and Canha tested positive, and Showalter would not say whether either player is vaccinated.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Zac Gallen faces Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco on Saturday. Humberto Castellanos is scheduled to start Sunday for the Diamondbacks after Smith was moved to the bullpen.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws in the first in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws in the first in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption The New York Mets wear the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson as the national anthem is played before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption The New York Mets wear the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson as the national anthem is played before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor wears the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson as he walks on the field before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor wears the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson as he walks on the field before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption A memorial for fallen NYPD officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera is displayed during opening ceremonies before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption A memorial for fallen NYPD officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera is displayed during opening ceremonies before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies throws in the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies throws in the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits an RBI sacrifice fly off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits an RBI sacrifice fly off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates as he runs home to score on his two-run home run hit off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies while he wears the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates as he runs home to score on his two-run home run hit off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies while he wears the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Robinson Cano hits a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Robinson Cano hits a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Robinson Cano, right, hugs Francisco Lindor, left, after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Robinson Cano, right, hugs Francisco Lindor, left, after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Starling Marte, center left, celebrates with Francisco Lindor, left, after hitting a three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Starling Marte, center left, celebrates with Francisco Lindor, left, after hitting a three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo