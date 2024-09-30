Breaking: Braves lose first game of doubleheader, face elimination
Lindor homer sends Mets to playoffs with 8-7 win over Braves, who need victory in twin-bill 2nd game

The Mets are headed to the postseason after Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer in the ninth capped a wild back-and-forth over the final two innings, giving New York an 8-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a makeup doubleheader squeezed in before the start of the playoffs
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Mets are headed to the postseason after Francisco Lindor's two-run homer in the ninth capped a wild back-and-forth over the final two innings, giving New York an 8-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday in the opener of a makeup doubleheader squeezed in before the start of the playoffs.

Atlanta would also earn a wild-card berth by winning the second game, which would eliminate Arizona. If the Mets sweep, the Braves would be knocked out.

The Braves led 3-0 heading to the eighth behind rookie starter Spencer Schwellenbach, but that was long forgotten by the end of this thriller.

New York went ahead with a six-run eight, capped by Brandon Nimmo's two-run homer. The Braves surged back ahead with four runs in the bottom half, with Ozzie Albies delivering a bases-loaded double with two outs for a 7-6 lead.

The Mets weren't finished. Starling Marte singled with one out off Pierce Johnson (7-5) and Lindor delivered his 33rd homer, a drive into the Braves bullpen in right-center.

Edwin Díaz (6-4) earned the win with a season high 40 pitches despite giving up Albies’ go-ahead hit, which came after the Mets closer failed to cover first on a play that allowed Jarred Kelenic to reach on a two-out infield hit. The Braves had the potential tying run at second in the ninth, but Díaz struck out Ramón Laureano and retired Travis d’Arnaud on a grounder to shortstop.

Díaz slammed his glove to the ground and the Mets celebrated briefly behind the mound after becoming baseball’s latest playoff team.

New York had to hold off on a full-fledged celebration of their 11th postseason berth in 63 seasons, their first since 2022. There was still one more regular-season game to play.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

