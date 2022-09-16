ajc logo
X

Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

National & World News
By MIKE FITZPATRICK, Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
On a Roberto Clemente Day particularly meaningful to both of them, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 to extend their slim lead in the NL East

NEW YORK (AP) — As far as Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco were concerned, there was no better way to honor Roberto Clemente than playing well in a win.

On a night particularly meaningful to both of them, Lindor and Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday to extend their slim lead in the NL East as Major League Baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day at Citi Field.

“It was a special day. There was a lot more buzz around, a lot of happy energy in the building," Lindor said. "But it's still a grind. I'm still tired, and I'll be tired tomorrow. I'm just happy a lot of guys were able to contribute to today's win, including myself."

Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco (15-6) struck out a season-best 11 in six splendid innings as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta.

“It was really special for me,” said Carrasco, a past winner of baseball's Roberto Clemente Award for community service and playing excellence.

Slumping designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs against his former team, and pinch-hitter Mark Vientos had an RBI single for his first major league hit.

Vientos' parents were in attendance and he planned to give them the souvenir ball.

“Memorable, for sure. Just felt really good getting the first one out of the way,” he said. “Take a deep breath now and play baseball.”

Breaking out early at the plate in the opener of a four-game series, the Mets halted a five-game home losing streak and rebounded from a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

New York (90-55), which hasn't lost four straight all year, improved to 6-7 in a 16-game stretch against Washington, Pittsburgh, Miami and Chicago — all more than 20 games under .500 this season.

Michael Chavis had an RBI double in the second for the last-place Pirates. JT Brubaker (3-12) was tagged for five runs and seven hits over three innings before leaving with discomfort in his right lat muscle. He is day-to-day and expects to undergo an MRI.

“It’s a weird feeling. Never really felt anything in that area, so it’s kind of hard to describe,” Brubaker said.

Carrasco was playing catch in the outfield to get loose as more than a dozen other winners of the Roberto Clemente Award were introduced during a pregame ceremony. A leukemia survivor, Carrasco won the cherished prize in 2019 with Cleveland.

Major League Baseball was celebrating its 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day, with festivities centered at Citi Field where all players and coaches wore Clemente's No. 21 to honor the Pirates Hall of Fame outfielder who died in a plane crash at age 38 attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year’s Eve 1972.

Lindor, like Clemente a proud native of Puerto Rico, hit a two-run homer into the second deck in right field to make it 4-0 in the third and establish a career high for RBIs with 94.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said he initially thought about giving Lindor a little break as the DH, but the star shortstop wanted to play the field — especially on this day.

“I knew what a big night it is for him with Roberto Clemente,” Showalter said. “I know that meant a lot to him. But he’s just been a rock for us in so many ways.”

Jeff McNeil followed with a double and Vogelbach, acquired from Pittsburgh in a July trade, added an RBI single.

Vogelbach got the Mets going in the first with a two-run double off Brubaker.

The 35-year-old Carrasco mostly cruised and improved to 7-2 with a 2.12 ERA in his past 11 starts. He became the first 15-game winner for the Mets since Jacob deGrom in 2017.

Coming off a four-game sweep in Cincinnati, the Pirates began a stretch of six consecutive games in New York that includes two at Yankee Stadium next Tuesday and Wednesday. They struck out 16 times and got outhit 10-4 as they were denied their first five-game winning streak since April 2019.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets ace RHP Max Scherzer (left oblique irritation) is expected to come off the injured list and start Monday in Milwaukee. ... Showalter said catcher Tomás Nido was sore after getting hit by a couple of foul balls Wednesday. ... RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain) and RHP Drew Smith (right lat strain) are not too far from returning, Showalter said. ... Hitting coach Eric Chavez left the team for a few days to go home and attend to a family matter. He'll probably be back next week in Milwaukee, Showalter said.

ROSTER MOVES

Pittsburgh recalled LHP Eric Stout from Triple-A Indianapolis. He allowed one run over two innings in relief of Brubaker. RHP Tyler Beede and LHP Dillon Peters were designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (5-10, 4.01 ERA) starts Friday night against Taijuan Walker (11-4, 3.48).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of the Pittsburgh Pirates, wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Members of the Pittsburgh Pirates, wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of the Pittsburgh Pirates, wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil gestures after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil gestures after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil gestures after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Yohan Ramirez throws during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Pittsburgh Pirates' Yohan Ramirez throws during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Yohan Ramirez throws during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, celebrates with Jeff McNeil after they scored against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, celebrates with Jeff McNeil after they scored against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, celebrates with Jeff McNeil after they scored against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Yohan Ramirez reacts after hitting New York Mets' Pete Alonso with a pitch with the bases loaded allowing James McCann to score a run during the eighth inning of a baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Pittsburgh Pirates' Yohan Ramirez reacts after hitting New York Mets' Pete Alonso with a pitch with the bases loaded allowing James McCann to score a run during the eighth inning of a baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Yohan Ramirez reacts after hitting New York Mets' Pete Alonso with a pitch with the bases loaded allowing James McCann to score a run during the eighth inning of a baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneill Cruz reacts after losing his bat during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneill Cruz reacts after losing his bat during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneill Cruz reacts after losing his bat during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Cal Mitchell scores past New York Mets catcher James McCann during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Pittsburgh Pirates' Cal Mitchell scores past New York Mets catcher James McCann during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Cal Mitchell scores past New York Mets catcher James McCann during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates, wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente Day, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Pittsburgh Pirates, wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente Day, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates, wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente Day, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach watches his two-run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach watches his two-run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach watches his two-run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Former recipients of the Roberto Clemente Award pose for a photo with Roberto Clemente Jr. and Roberto Clemente III, center, before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets on Roberto Clemente Day, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Former recipients of the Roberto Clemente Award pose for a photo with Roberto Clemente Jr. and Roberto Clemente III, center, before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets on Roberto Clemente Day, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
Former recipients of the Roberto Clemente Award pose for a photo with Roberto Clemente Jr. and Roberto Clemente III, center, before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets on Roberto Clemente Day, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Editors' Picks
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer after beating South Carolina 40-13 in September 2021 in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins big, Georgia Tech and Falcons lose14h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win
8h ago
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead looks on before a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG/The Orange County Register/TNS)

Credit: TNS

What can Falcons take from Rams’ Super Bowl building methods
9h ago
K.J. Wallace (16) has been an essential element of the remake of the Tech secondary after it lost starters Tariq Carpenter, Tre Swilling and Juanyeh Thomas to graduation and Wesley Walker to the transfer portal. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s K.J. Wallace emerges from pack to earn starting job
21h ago
K.J. Wallace (16) has been an essential element of the remake of the Tech secondary after it lost starters Tariq Carpenter, Tre Swilling and Juanyeh Thomas to graduation and Wesley Walker to the transfer portal. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s K.J. Wallace emerges from pack to earn starting job
21h ago
Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London reacts as he is knocked out of bounds after catching a pass against the Saints. London and Kyle Pitts made their duo debut with mixed results in the Week 1 loss. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Drake London-Kyle Pitts tandem gives Falcons reason for optimism
15h ago
The Latest
China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu speaks during a joint news conference with South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Kim Hong-ji

Top China official wants high-tech cooperation with S. Korea
6m ago
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree on cease-fire on shared border
12m ago
Water begins receding in Pakistan's worst flood-hit south
18m ago
Featured
The presentation of the U.S. flag during the funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin Jr., alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
17h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
20h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top