Lindor breaks out, 5 RBIs lead Mets over Nats 5-1 in opener

New York opened a seven-game lead over fourth-place Washington in the NL East and stopped the Nationals' season-high, five-game winning streak.

David Peterson threw a season-high 94 pitches but fell short of qualifying for the win, allowing one run and two hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Rojas removed Peterson after Trea Turner's two-out double in the fifth, and Aaron Loup (2-0) allowed Juan Soto's RBI single. Josh Bell walked, and Loup struck out Josh Harrison on three pitches.

Miguel Castro and Seth Lugo combined to pitch the sixth, and Trevor May finished a four-hitter in a seven-inning game under pandemic rules.

Ross (3-7) allowed five runs and six hits in five innings. He was coming off consecutive starts without allowing an earned run.

“I just got beat by one guy,” Ross said. “It is what it is.”

Peterson scored New York's first run after he was hit by a pitch and also doubled leading off the fifth for his first big league hit.

“I feel like a full baseball player today,” Peterson said.

Left-hander Jon Lester (0-2, 4.09 ERA) was to start the second game for the Nationals and Robert Gsellman (0-0, 3.65) for the Mets.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (right groin) threw a bullpen session Saturday. Scherzer (5-4, 2.21 ERA) pitched just one-third of an inning in his June 11 start.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right shoulder) threw a full bullpen session on his 33rd birthday and is on track to start one of the the games in Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta. Rojas said deGrom felt normal during a 20-pitch session. DeGrom (6-2, 0.54) left his Wednesday start after three innings because of right shoulder soreness. ... LHP Joey Lucchesi was put on the 10-day IL with left elbow inflammation, a day after pitching 5 1/3 scoreless innings. ... OF Albert Allmora Jr. was activated from the 10-day IL and started the second game. He had been sidelined since May 11, when he bruised his left shoulder charging into an outfield wall.

UP NEXT

LHP Patrick Corbin (4-5, 5.60) starts Sunday's series finale for the Nationals and RHP Taijuan Walker (6-2, 2.12) for the Mets.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and left fielder Dominic Smith (2) celebrate after the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. The Mets won 5-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates his two-run home run with Dominic Smith (2) during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. This is a makeup of a postponed game from April 1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a single in the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. This is a makeup of a postponed game from April 1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor runs to first with a single during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. This is a makeup of a postponed game from April 1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, center, celebrates his two-run home run with David Peterson (23) during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. At right is Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila. This is a makeup of a postponed game from April 1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. The Mets won 5-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates his two-run home run with David Peterson (23) during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. This is a makeup of a postponed game from April 1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, center, celebrates his two-run home run with David Peterson (23) during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. At right is Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila. This is a makeup of a postponed game from April 1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) delivers during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Mets relief pitcher Trevor May, left, and catcher Tomas Nido, right, hug after the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. The Mets won 5-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, left, chats with second base umpire Chad Fairchild, right, during a pause in the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. This is a makeup of a postponed game from April 1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Mets' Luis Guillorme, right, is tagged out on a steal attempt by Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, left, during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. The Mets won 5-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Mets relief pitcher Trevor May (65) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. The Mets won 5-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass