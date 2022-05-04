Lindholm, Markstrom lead Flames over Stars 1-0 in Game 1

Calgary led 1-0 after a dominant opening period. The Flames held the Stars to three shots. Dallas' first shot on goal came at 11:05.

Both teams had to deal with the loss of a key defenseman at the end of the first period. Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson and Dallas’s John Klingberg were given game misconducts for fighting at the buzzer.

That tussle came after Matthew Tkachuk and Michael Raffl also threw punches at the close of the period. Tkachuk shoved Klingberg hard into the boards behind Calgary’s net in the last few seconds.

Without Klingberg, their power-play quarterback, the Stars went 0 for 5 with a man advantage.

The clubs traded chances in the third. Dallas mustered more sustained pressure in Calgary’s zone in the second period, but still trailed after 40 minutes.

A Blake Coleman goal for Calgary midway through the second period was waived off because of his interference penalty.

Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa was penalized for an illegal check to Coleman’s head in the first period, and the Flames made the Dallas pay by scoring off the ensuring faceoff.

Lindholm won the draw and took a Tkachuk feed from the boards. Lindholm fired a wrist shot that beat Oettinger under his glove at 5:01 of the period.

Coleman, who signed with Calgary last year after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, went to the bench in distress after the Hakanpaa hit, finished the period.

NOTES: The Stars ousted the Flames in six games in the first round of the 2020 playoff bubble in Edmonton. ... It’s the fourth best-of-seven series in the past 21 years to feature four 40-goal scorers: Flames forwards Lindholm, Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau and Dallas forward Jason Robertson.

Caption Dallas Stars defenceman Ryan Suter, left, has his shot grabbed by Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, right, checks Calgary Flames center Trevor Lewis during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Dallas Stars centrer Roope Hintz, left, checks Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm, center, into Stars goalie Jake Oettinger during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption A Calgary Flames fan takes a selfie during the second period of Game 1 of the team's NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, checks Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington into the Stars' bench during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Dallas Stars centre Roope Hintz, left, checks Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh