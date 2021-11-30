Lincoln Riley eager to return USC Trojans to winning ways

“This place is going to be full," Riley said. “This is going to be the mecca of college football.”

USC finishes its current season at California on Saturday night, but Riley will already be at work planning his roster for next season and beyond. He also confirmed Oklahoma assistants Alex Grinch (defensive coordinator) and Dennis Simmons (receivers) will join him at USC, along with some support staffers.

Athletic director Mike Bohn effusively praised his new hire, calling Riley “our top candidate and one of the best coaches in all of football.”

“It says that USC is the premier destination for the best and brightest,” Bohn added. “It sends a loud and powerful message to the college football world that this sleeping giant is wide awake, standing up and fighting on.”

