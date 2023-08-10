BreakingNews
Lincoln Center to present 60 performances in fall/winter season

NEW YORK (AP) — Lincoln Center will present about 60 performances from September through late February, including the U.S. premiere of Les Arts Florissants’ new staging of Purcell’s “The Fairy Queen” and Turtle Island Quartet’s “Island Prayers.”

“The Fairy Queen” production, directed by Mourad, opens on Aug. 19 at William Christie's Festival Dans les Jardins in Thiré, France, and will be presented on Nov. 2 at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center said Thursday.

“Island Prayers” includes compositions by Terence Blanchard, David Balakrishnan, Rhiannon Giddens and Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, and it will have its world premiere on Oct. 6 at Seattle’s Meany Center. The New York performance, at Tully Hall on Oct. 27, is part of “See Me As I Am,” Lincoln Center’s year-long celebration of Blanchard, the celebrated musician and composer.

Lincoln Center has de-emphasized presenting touring orchestras and classical recitals since the pandemic, leaving Carnegie Hall to host those events. Lincoln Center's “Great Performers” series that began in 1965 has not resumed since the 2020-21 schedule was canceled.

Philip Glass’ 20 piano etudes will be performed at David Geffen Hall on Nov. 19 by Timo Andres, Inon Barnatan, Lara Downes, Daniela Liebman, Jenny Lin, Nico Muhly, Maki Namekawa and Ursula Oppens. Tenor Rolando Villazon and harpist Xavier de Maistre are to play from their recording “Serenata Latina” at Tully Hall on Dec. 18.

Lincoln Center’s fall/winter season runs from Sept. 7 through Feb. 24 and includes a majority of free and chose-what-to-pay events. A spring season will be announced later.

Lincoln Center’s campus is dominated by the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, the New York City Ballet and Lincoln Center Theater.

