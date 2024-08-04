Nation & World News

Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan clinches first Olympic medal amid outcry tied to gender misconceptions

Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan has clinched her first Olympic medal in front of a crowd that chanted her name at the Paris Games
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting motions between rounds against Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva in their women's 57 kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting motions between rounds against Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva in their women's 57 kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)
By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
39 minutes ago

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan clinched her first Olympic medal Sunday in front of a crowd that chanted her name at the Paris Games, one day after fellow boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria secured one as well following days of online abuse and intense scrutiny about their participation.

Lin defeated Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria in a women's 57-kilogram quarterfinal, earning her second straight unanimous decision and advancing to the division's semifinal round to ensure she will win at least a bronze medal.

Lin and Khelif have been at the center of a clash over gender identity and regulations in sports, as critics have brought up their disqualification from the world championships last year after the banned International Boxing Association claimed they failed unspecified eligibility tests for women's competition.

Lin beat Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan 5:0 in her opening fight.

There were two more quarterfinal bouts in the women’s 57-kg division scheduled Sunday before the semifinal matchups are set.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, left, fights Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva in their women's 57 kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting kneels on the mat after a slip against Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva in their women's 57 kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva lifts up Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting in their women's 57 kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, right, fights Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva in their women's 57 kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, left, fights Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva in their women's 57 kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

