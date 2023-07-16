Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60

Linn Grant missed a chance to become the second LPGA Tour player to break 60

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Linn Grant missed a chance to become the second LPGA Tour player to break 60. Putting herself in position for a breakthrough victory in the Dana Open was a big consolation on a long, rainy Saturday at Highland Meadows.

Nine under on her first 13 holes, Grant played the final five in even par for a 9-under 62. Fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam is the lone LPGA Tour player to shoot 59, accomplishing the feat in the 2001 Standard Register Ping at par-72 Moon Valley in Phoenix.

Two strokes back entering the round, Grant had an 18-under 195 total to take a six-stroke lead over U.S. Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz (68), Stephanie Kyriacou (65), Maria Fassi (67), Matilda Castren (67) and Emily Pedersen (67).

Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, the 24-year-old Grant won the Jabra Ladies Open in May in France for her fifth Ladies European Tour title in two seasons.

Grant opened with a par Saturday and birdied the next four. After a rain delay of 3 hours, 48 minutes, she resumed play on No. 8 and added a birdie on No. 9 for a front-nine 29.

Grant holed out a full shot from the fairway for eagle on the par-4 11th and birdied Nos. 12 and 13.

Needing to play the final five in 3 under for a 59, the former Arizona State player parred the next two, bogeyed the par-4 16th, birdied the par-5 17th and parred the par-5 18th.

Corpuz won the U.S. Women’s Open a week ago at Pebble Beach for her first tour title.

Second-round leader Annie Park had a 71 to drop into a tie for seventh at 11 under with Minjee Lee (67).

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
