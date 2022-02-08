Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Lily King among finalists for $20,000 Story Prize

National & World News
49 minutes ago
Short story collections by Lily King, J

NEW YORK (AP) — Short story collections by Lily King, J. Robert Lennon and Brandon Taylor are finalists for a $20,000 award.

Officials for the Story Prize announced Tuesday, given for outstanding short fiction, were King's “Five Tuesdays in Winter,” Lennon's “Let Me Think” and Brandon Taylor's “Filthy Animals.”

“By virtue of their skillful, bold, and distinctive storytelling, these three books stood out from the deepest pool of quality story collections we’ve ever read,” Larry Dark, director of The Story Prize, said in a statement.

The winner will be announced April 13. The Story Prize was established in 2004 and previous recipients include George Saunders, Edwidge Danticat, Anthony Doerr and Lauren Groff.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Olympics Live: Klaebo keeps title, Sundling win women's gold
10m ago
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
10m ago
Winfrey's new book club is by lifestyle coach Martha Beck
10m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top