Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, 485 others invited to join film academy

The invitees include 19 Oscar-winners, like best documentary recipient Mstyslav Chernov ("20 Days in Mariupol") and "Anatomy of a Fall" filmmaker Justine Triet, as well as 71 nominees including Sandra Hüller, "The Color Purple's" Danielle Brooks, "Past Lives" filmmaker Celine Song and "Oppenheimer" production designer Ruth De Jong.

Jefferson, who wrote and directed "American Fiction," was among eight individuals invited to join multiple branches. In his case, it was directing and writing, and like his peers he'll have to choose which branch to join. Song and Triet have to make the same decision.

“We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of new members to the academy,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang in a statement. “These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community.”

Other actors invited include Jessica Alba, Greta Lee and her "Past Lives" co-star Teo Yoo, Tia Carrere and Stephanie Beatriz. Those asked to join the directors branch include Alice Diop, Lila Avilés, Fede Álvarez, A.V. Rockwell, Emma Seligman and David Yates.

Among the executive branch invitees are Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League and Kim Yutani, the Sundance Film Festival’s programming director.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 2.