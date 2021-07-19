Lillard, Johnson lead US to 83-76 exhibition win over Spain

Trailing 46-42 in the third quarter, the U.S. finally got going. The Americans scored the first 11 points during a 23-6 run that spanned the final two quarters. Johnson had eight points during the game-changing spurt. His dunk midway through the burst brought the crowd to life.

Spain only had one field goal in the final 5:44 of the quarter and was down 57-50 heading into the fourth quarter.

The U.S. kept the burst going to start the fourth and led 65-52 on Jayson Tatum's reverse layup with 7:30 left. Spain could get no closer than eight the rest of the way.

Rubio finished with 23 points,

BACK WITH THE TEAM

Jerami Grant returned to the U.S. squad after being in health and safety protocols since earlier this week “out of an abundance of caution”

UP NEXT:

Spain: The Spaniards open pool play against Japan on July 26.

U.S.: The Americans open up Olympic pool play against France next Sunday.

Caption United States' Jerami Grant, left, and Spain's Sergio Rodriguez (6) battle for the ball during the second half of an exhibition basketball game in preparation for the Olympics, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption United States' Jerami Grant, left, and Spain's Sergio Rodriguez (6) scramble for the ball during the second half of an exhibition basketball game in preparation for the Olympics, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption Spain's Marc Gasol (13) shoots around United States' Jayson Tatum (10) during the second half of an exhibition basketball game in preparation for the Olympics, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption United States' Jayson Tatum (10) passes around Spain's Alex Abrines, left, and Spain's Marc Gasol (13) during the second half of an exhibition basketball game in preparation for the Olympics, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption Spain's Willy Hernangomez (14) shoots against United States' Draymond Green (14) during the first half of an exhibition basketball game in preparation for the Olympics, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher