Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Camila Cabello to headline college football concert series in Atlanta

Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Camila Cabello are gearing up to make their presence felt in a festive concert series leading up to college football’s national championship game
This combination of photos shows GloRilla performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas on Oct. 13, 2023, Lil Wayne performing at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., on June 16, 2018, center, and Camila Cabello performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York on April 12, 2022. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Camila Cabello are gearing up to make their presence felt in a festive concert series leading up to college football's national championship game.

The College Football Playoff announced Thursday that the hitmakers will headline the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! starting Jan. 18 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The two-night series will be held before the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 20, the same day as the presidential inauguration and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“The incredible lineup at this year’s AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will create unforgettable experiences in Atlanta, where sports and music thrive together," said Mark Wright, vice president of media services and sponsorships at AT&T. “It’s the perfect way to kick off the championship weekend and keep the exhilaration alive for fans, no matter which team they’re rooting for.”

Hip-hop stars Lil Wayne and GloRilla will hit the stage Jan. 18. Singers Camila Cabello, Myles Smith and Knox are expected to perform Jan. 19.

Along with the concert series, country music artists Kane Brown and Ashley Cooke will perform at the Allstate Championship Tailgate, which will kick off game day festivities. The tailgate performance will take place outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Georgia International Plaza and The Home Depot Backyard.

Championship game ticket holders will have access to the tailgate concert.

Tickets for the Playoff Playlist Live! series will go on sale Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

Previous concert series performers include Lenny Kravitz, Jack Harlow, Latto, Saweetie, Pitbull, Doja Cat, Usher, Meghan Trainor and Sting.

