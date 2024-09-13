Nation & World News

Lil Wayne feels hurt after being passed over as Super Bowl halftime headliner. The snub 'broke' him

Lil Wayne opened up for the first time about his devastation after not being selected as the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show headline performer in his hometown of New Orleans
FILE - Lil Wayne performs during "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" 25th anniversary tour, Nov. 5, 2023, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

FILE - Lil Wayne performs during "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" 25th anniversary tour, Nov. 5, 2023, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lil Wayne opened up for the first time about his devastation after not being selected as the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show headline performer in his hometown of New Orleans.

The rap megastar publicly expressed his hurt feelings in an Instagram video post Friday, nearly a week after Los Angeles-based rapper Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner. He said being overlooked "broke" him, adding that "I'm just trying to put myself back together."

Over the years, Wayne has been vocal about his desire to perform during halftime of the NFL's championship game, which will be held at the Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9. It will be the second time Lamar will perform during the halftime show after he made a guest appearance with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Eminem in 2022.

Wayne appeared somber in the video, saying he had to muster up enough strength to express his thoughts "without breaking.”

“That hurt a whole lot,” said Wayne, a five-time Grammy winner, who has a variety of hits including “Lollipop” featuring Static Major, “Mr. Carter” with Jay-Z, “Go DJ” and “A Milli.” He also helped ignite the careers of Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown, for automatically mentally putting myself in that position," he said. "I thought there was nothing better than that spot, on that stage, on that platform in my city.”

Wayne thanked his supporters — including Minaj and Birdman — who have spoken up on his behalf.

“I feel like I let all of ya’ll down for not getting that opportunity,” Wayne said.

However, Wayne also noted that “Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Rap megastar Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP File Photo

Rich Homie Quan’s death creates another void in Atlanta’s rap prowess
Placeholder Image

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess/AJC special

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan’s funeral services will be held on Tuesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Morgan Wallen leads the 2024 Country Music Association award noms, Beyoncé's 'Cowboy...
The Latest
Actors and fans celebrate the ‘Miami Vice’ television series’ 40th anniversary in Miami...8m ago
Nelly Korda leads Americans to a record-setting 6-2 margin on first day of Solheim Cup16m ago
Biden meets with British leader and brushes off Putin's threats about weapons for Ukraine23m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate