Like Margot's steal attempt, Rays come up short in Game 5

Tampa Bay trailed 3-2 against three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw when Margot drew a leadoff walk in the fourth. The first-year Rays outfielder stole second base and got a chance for more when Barnes' throw went off the glove of second baseman Chris Taylor for an error.

When the ball rolled past the infield dirt, Margot hesitated briefly before taking off for third base and sliding headfirst so hard that he went over the top of the base. Third baseman Justin Turner kept his glove against Margot, who slammed his hands on the ground while looking at his teammates in the dugout in front of him when he was called safe.

The Dodgers challenged the call, but it stood after a replay that took more than 1 1/2 minutes, but didn't show definitively if Margot ever lost contact with the base while being tagged. He was over the top of the bag the entire time.

After Hunter Renfroe walked, the Rays had runners at first and third with no outs before Joey Wendle popped out and Willy Adames struck out. Kevin Kiermaier was at the plate and stepped out of the left-handed batter's box when Margot broke for home.

Kershaw, who also beat the Rays in Game 1 of the Series, alertly stepped off the rubber after Margot broke and threw to catcher Barnes for the run-saving tag.

Will Smith was the catcher at the end of Saturday night's game, when he missed the ball when trying to make a sweeping tag on Arozarena. The catcher didn't realize Arozarena had tumbled to the ground before getting up and eventually diving home.

The Rays weren't able to get back up in Game 5.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot steals second past Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot is safe at third past Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner after a Los Angeles Dodgers fielding error by Chris Taylor during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki