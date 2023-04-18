BreakingNews
'Like an earthquake': NYC parking garage partially collapses

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TED SHAFFREY, Associated Press
54 minutes ago
A parking garage has at least partially collapsed in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, and firefighters are searching for people who might have been trapped in the debris

NEW YORK (AP) — A parking garage partially collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, and firefighters were searching for people who might have been trapped in the debris, authorities said. One person was seen being carried out on a stretcher.

Bystander video showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck of the three-story building, a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile (0.8 km) from the New York Stock Exchange.

“It felt like an earthquake,” said Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University. He said he heard “a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated.”

Other Pace students described hearing screams and seeing cars falling in the building, which caved in around 4 p.m.

The Fire Department said there were reports of people trapped and that searches were being conducted to make sure everyone was accounted for. At one point, firefighters were pulled out because of concerns about the building's stability, the department said.

New York Mayor Eric Adams was en route to the scene, said spokesperson Fabien Levy. He described what happened as a partial collapse.

___

Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz, Bobby Caina Calvan, Michael R. Sisak and Deepti Hajela contributed.

