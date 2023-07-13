Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Undisputed lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney has been arrested on a felony weapons charge in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge Thursday in Los Angeles, according to police.

Haney, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date was set, online court records showed.

Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop, Bill Haney, the boxer’s father, trainer and manager, told ESPN.

The elder Haney said the charge is “a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court. It’s unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I’m confident things are going to be worked out.”

Haney retained his titles and improved to 30-0 in May with a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko at 135 pounds in Las Vegas.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

