Lights go out during second half of Jets-Browns Hall of Fame game

Several banks of lights went dark during the second half of the Hall of Fame game, causing a delay in the matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Several banks of lights went dark during the second half of the Hall of Fame game Thursday night, causing a delay in the matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

The power outage happened at end of the third quarter with the Jets clinging to a 16-14 lead.

There was no immediate word on what caused the lights to go out inside Tom Benson Stadium at approximately 10:20 p.m. There were still some lights on, but it was too dark for play to resume.

As the officials gathered at midfield with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Jets coach Robert Saleh, players stretched on the sidelines not knowing if play would resume.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson ‘disappointed in myself’ for reckless driving7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Security upped near Fulton courthouse as possible Trump indictment nears
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

McBath and Ossoff visit the Chattahoochee to tout river legislation
7h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

UPDATE
Person in critical condition after shooting at Clayton County motel
5h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

UPDATE
Person in critical condition after shooting at Clayton County motel
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta superintendent to step down at end of August
7h ago
The Latest
Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after Wall St sinks for 3rd day following British...
4m ago
Diana Taurasi hits 10,000 points for another milestone in her standout career
18m ago
Taurasi becomes first player in WNBA history with 10,000 points
23m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top