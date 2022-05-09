Lightning strike early, beat Maple Leafs 7-3 to even series

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Toronto.

Tampa Bay put the finishing touches on a dominant performance with empty-net goals by Palat and Colton in the final 5:20.

The Lightning felt they self-destructed in losses in Games 1 and 3, spending far too much time in the penalty box against a team that had the NHL’s top-ranked power play during the regular season.

They were all over the Maple Leafs from the start Sunday night, with Stamkos beating Campbell from just inside the blue line exactly one minute into the game. Bellemare and Maroon followed with goals over the next seven minutes to build the lead to 3-0.

Things only got uglier from there for Toronto, which pulled Campbell after Colton scored from the slot, and Perry — with Kucherov and Brayden Point picking up assists — delivered on a 5-on-3 power play for a 5-0 lead at 5:25 of the second period.

The five-goal deficit would have been bigger if not for the play of Toronto ’s penalty-killing unit. Tampa Bay was 1 of 7 on the power-play through two periods and finished 1-of-8. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, were 0 for 2 in man-advantage situations before finally breaking through against Vasilevskiy with the first of Nylander’s two goals at 2:27 of the third.

Vasilevskiy and the Lightning once again slowed down Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner. Matthews had the primary assist on Nylander’s first goal, however the NHL’s leading goal-scorer during the regular season didn't have a shot on goal until the third period.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) as center Alexander Kerfoot (15) looks for the rebound during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl (3) takes down Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) slashes the stick away from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) reacts after giving up a goal to Tampa Bay Lightning's Corey Perry during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) works the puck around Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)