Nation & World News

Lightning storm delays Penn State-West Virginia game for more than 2 hours

A lightning storm delayed the season opener between No. 8 Penn State and West Virginia for more than two hours at halftime
Storm clouds are shown over the stadium at halftime Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at the game between No. 8 Penn State and West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va. Lightning forced the second half of the game to be delayed for several hours. (AP Photo/John Raby)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Storm clouds are shown over the stadium at halftime Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at the game between No. 8 Penn State and West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va. Lightning forced the second half of the game to be delayed for several hours. (AP Photo/John Raby)
By JOHN RABY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The season opener between No. 8 Penn State and West Virginia was delayed for more than two hours at halftime due to a lightning storm.

After the teams went to the locker room, both bands performed their respective halftime shows. After the bands cleared the field, an announcement was made telling fans to seek shelter because lightning had been detected in the area. High wind gusts then sent cups and other loose garbage flying through the air as fans scampered for the exits. Heavy rains soon followed.

The sold-out stadium was less than half filled when players took the field to resume the second half.

Drew Alllar threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to stake Penn State to a 20-6 halftime lead.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Fans clear the stands of Milan Puskar Stadium during a weather delay in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Penn State and West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Allen

How the new Georgia high school football top-10 teams fared in Week 2
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Conference realignment makes future USC-LSU opening matchups unlikely
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Notable results from Week 2: Seckinger stuns Archer for biggest win in school history
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Friday recap: North Gwinnett, Roswell, Marist, Blessed Trinity shine
The Latest
Polio vaccine campaign begins in Gaza a day before fighting is expected to pause32m ago
No. 25 Iowa wins opener without suspended coach Kirk Ferentz, beating Illinois State 40-044m ago
Beck throws 2 TD passes and No. 1 Georgia manhandles No. 14 Clemson 34-345m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How to watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in Yellow Jackets’ home opener
$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?