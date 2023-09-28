BreakingNews
BREAKING: Trump will not seek to move Fulton case to federal court

Lightning goalie Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first 2 months of the season after back surgery

The Tampa Bay Lightning say goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
2 hours ago
X

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery.

The team announced the stunning injury news Thursday, midway through training camp and with opening night less than two weeks away.

General manager Julien BriseBois said Vasilevskiy had a successful microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disk herniation. The recovery could sideline arguably the best goalie in the world for 25 or more games.

Tampa Bay was hoping the 29-year-old Russian would be fresh after a first-round playoff exit following three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final. Vasilevskiy won the Vezina Trophy in 2019 as the league's top netminder and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021 as playoff MVP.

No one played more hockey from August 2020 through the end of the playoffs last season than Vasilevskiy, who was on the ice for just over 14,769 minutes of game action. He said after the series defeat to Toronto he struggled with a heavy workload.

Despite a salary cap crunch, Vasilevskiy's absence could push the Lightning to make a trade or sign a free agent, given their tight contending window. Journeyman Jonas Johansson, 22-year-old Hugo Alnefelt and Matt Tomkins — Canada's 2022 Olympic starter who has never played in the NHL — are the only other goaltenders Tampa Bay has under contract.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Woman killed in Marietta crash while helping driver remembered as selfless2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Miscount inflated number of Georgia medical marijuana patients
8h ago

Credit: Massey Ferguson

GEORGIA COMPANY
AGCO spending $2 billion on new ag tech joint venture with Trimble
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Winners and losers: Georgia political scientists weigh in on the GOP debate
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Winners and losers: Georgia political scientists weigh in on the GOP debate
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

U.S. Senate flips on dress code as Georgia legislators make AJC best-dressed list
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Former lawmaker who led Michigan marijuana board is sent to prison for bribery
9m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as pressure eases from the bond and oil...
9m ago
National Security Agency is starting an artificial intelligence security center
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
4h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top