Lightning eliminate Hurricanes, advance to Cup semifinals

The Lightning nearly pushed that lead to 2-0 with captain Steven Stamkos scoring a buzzer-beating goal, but a review determined the puck didn't cross the goal line in time. But Colton made up for it at 9:04 of the third, making it 2-0 and more than enough for Vasilevskiy in this game.

Next up for Tampa Bay is the winner of the series between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins. The Islanders lead that best-of-seven series 3-2 and can close it out Wednesday at home.

It was a frustrating finish for the Hurricanes, who were in the playoffs for the third straight season after a nine-season drought. They won the Central Division title for their first division crown since winning the Cup in 2006, and were in the Presidents' Trophy race until the final week of the season.

But, Carolina lost all three home games in this series, despite having a rowdy crowd of more than 16,000 in attendance.

Nedeljkovic had 23 saves for the Hurricanes.

INJURY WATCH

The Hurricanes got a significant boost with the return of Trocheck and winger Nino Niederreiter from multi-game injuries.

Niederreiter hadn't played this series due to an upper-body injury suffered in a practice before the series opener. Trocheck suffered a lower-body injury in Game 2 and hasn’t played since.

Hurricanes forward Warren Foegele remained sidelined with a shoulder injury suffered in a Game 3 hit.

STORM WARNING

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule sounded the storm-warning siren for the Hurricanes to take the ice for the third period.

Duke associate head men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer — who last week was named the coach-in-waiting successor to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski for the 2022-23 season — sounded the first-intermission siren.

Matt James, a former Wake Forest football player and star of the reality TV show “The Bachelor," sounded the pregame siren.

