Lidia dissipates after making landfall as Category 4 hurricane near Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort

Lidia has dissipated after hitting land near the resort of Puerta Vallarta as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 4 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lidia dissipated Wednesday after hitting land near the resort of Puerta Vallarta as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph (220 kph).

The hurricane blew the roofs off some homes and knocked over trees around the Pacific coast resort before moving inland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Lidia’s winds were down to 35 mph as it dissipated about 145 miles (235 kms) north-northeast of the city of Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city and the capital of the western state of Jalisco.

Lidia made landfall on a sparsely populated peninsula and then moved inland south of Puerto Vallarta, still with winds of 105 mph (165 kph).

Victor Hugo Romo, the head of the Jalisco state civil defense office, said several homes around the landfall area had their roofs blown off, and the Puerto Vallarta city government said about a dozen trees had been knocked down there.

Trees were also downed in the neighboring state of Nayarit.

None of the officials reported any injuries or deaths.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lidia's eye appeared to have reached land near Las Penitas, near Cabo Corrientes, a sparsely populated peninsula.

Lidia remained a powerful hurricane even after moving over land, with some highways briefly blocked in the region.

The state had 23 shelters open, he said. The Puerto Vallarta city government said a few dozen people had gone to shelters there.

In 2015, Hurricane Patricia, a Category 5 hurricane, also made landfall on the same sparsely-populated stretch of coastline between the resort of Puerto Vallarta and the major port of Manzanillo.

Local authorities canceled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact came one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundreds of miles away, and then dissipated. Rains from Max washed out part of a coastal highway in the southern state of Guerrero.

____

Follow AP's climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Editors' Picks

ICE paid millions for empty detention beds in Georgia4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Jolt: At pro-Israel rally, Georgia leaders warn of long political fight ahead
2h ago

Credit: Scott Olson

Walmart to open dairy facility with 400 jobs in South Georgia
48m ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Dry start ahead of widespread rain this evening
3h ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Dry start ahead of widespread rain this evening
3h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

2 injured after small plane crashes into tree in Clayton County
22m ago
The Latest
House Republicans are running into trouble trying to nominate a new speaker after ousting...
13m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher as Treasury yields mostly ease
16m ago
Filing period for New Hampshire presidential primary opens with candidates critical of...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
21h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
21h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top