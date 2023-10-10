Lidia dissipates after killing 1 person, injuring 2 near Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort

Lidia has dissipated after hitting land as a Category 4 hurricane near the resort of Puerta Vallarta, where one person was killed by a falling tree and two others were injured

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 38 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lidia dissipated Wednesday after hitting land as a Category 4 hurricane near the resort of Puerta Vallarta, where one person was killed by a falling tree and two others injured

The hurricane knocked over trees and blew roofs off houses with winds as high as 140 mph (220 kph) before moving inland.

Laura Velázquez, the head of Mexico's civil defense system, said one person died on the northern outskirts of Puerto Vallarta after being hit by a falling tree, and two others were injured elsewhere in the area.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Lidia’s winds were down to 35 mph as it dissipated about 145 miles (235 kilometers) north-northeast of the city of Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city and the capital of the western state of Jalisco.

Lidia made landfall on a sparsely populated peninsula and then moved inland south of Puerto Vallarta, still with winds of 105 mph (165 kph).

Victor Hugo Romo, the head of the Jalisco state civil defense office, said several homes around the landfall area had their roofs blown off, and the Puerto Vallarta city government said about a dozen trees had been knocked down there.

Trees were also downed in the neighboring state of Nayarit.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lidia's eye appeared to have reached land near Las Penitas, near Cabo Corrientes, a sparsely populated peninsula.

Lidia remained a powerful hurricane even after moving over land, with some highways briefly blocked in the region.

The state had 23 shelters open, he said. The Puerto Vallarta city government said a few dozen people had gone to shelters there.

In 2015, Hurricane Patricia, a Category 5 hurricane, also made landfall on the same sparsely-populated stretch of coastline between the resort of Puerto Vallarta and the major port of Manzanillo.

Local authorities canceled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact came one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundreds of miles away, and then dissipated. Rains from Max washed out part of a coastal highway in the southern state of Guerrero.

____

Follow AP's climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Jolt: At pro-Israel rally, Georgia leaders warn of long political fight ahead4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 women injured after small plane crashes into tree in Clayton County
27m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

House catches on fire, spreads to 2 others in NW Atlanta
37m ago

AJC IN-DEPTH
ICE paid millions for empty detention beds in Georgia
6h ago

AJC IN-DEPTH
ICE paid millions for empty detention beds in Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Scott Olson

Walmart to open dairy facility with 400 jobs in South Georgia
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russian authorities fine a human rights advocate for criticizing the war in Ukraine
10m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Day 5 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war
14m ago
Birkenstock set for its stock market debut as Wall Street trades in its wingtips for...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
22h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
22h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top