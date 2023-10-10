Lidia becomes major hurricane with 115 mph winds as it takes aim at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort

Lidia has become a major hurricane with winds of 115 mph as it takes aim at Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
17 minutes ago
X

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lidia became a major Category 3 hurricane Tuesday as it took aim at Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta.

The hurricane is expected to sweep over a spit of land around Cabo Corrientes before hitting the bay where Puerto Vallarta is located, which could cushion the blow somewhat.

Local authorities canceled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundred of miles away, and then dissipated. Rains from Max washed out part of a coastal highway in the southern state of Guerrero.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that winds from Lidia had grown to about 115 mph (185 kph), hours before making landfall.

Lidia was centered early Tuesday about 155 miles (260 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving east-north-east at about 15 mph (24 kph).

The hurricane center warned of possible flash flooding and storm surge from the hurricane.

____

Follow AP's climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryan Aaron

Fall Dining Guide 2023: Welcome to the best of comfort food in metro Atlanta7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
1h ago

Atlanta police chief fires officer after deacon dies during arrest
21m ago

Credit: AP

WATCH: Biden condemns Hamas for ‘sheer evil’ in attack on Israel
17m ago

Credit: AP

WATCH: Biden condemns Hamas for ‘sheer evil’ in attack on Israel
17m ago

Credit: cus

Weight of interest rates dragging down metro Atlanta housing market
5h ago
The Latest
LIVE UPDATES
Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war
11m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street rises as pressure relaxes from the bond market
16m ago
WATCH: Biden condemns Hamas for ‘sheer evil’ in attack on Israel
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
2h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
3h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top