Liberty stars Salter, Daniels enter transfer portal

Liberty's record-setting season didn't come without a cost.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter, who was responsible for a school-record 44 touchdowns, and wide receiver CJ Daniels, whose 55 receptions went for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns, have both since entered the transfer portal.

The No. 23 Flames (13-1) ended their season with a 45-6 loss to No. 8 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. Liberty scored quickly on its opening drive, Salter hitting Bentley Hanshaw with a 17-yard scoring pass with 12:37 to play in the opening period, but that was all the scoring the Flames could muster in the New Year's Day matchup.