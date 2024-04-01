Nation & World News

Liberty Media to add MotoGP to a global racing portfolio that already includes F1

The American company that owns Formula 1 is adding to its global racing portfolio with the purchase of the MotoGP motorcycle racing series by the end of the year
MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini of Italy, left, takes a curve followed by Francesco Bagnaia, also of Italy, and Marc Marquez of Spain during the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Algarve International circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini of Italy, left, takes a curve followed by Francesco Bagnaia, also of Italy, and Marc Marquez of Spain during the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Algarve International circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
By JIM VERTUNO – Associated Press
2 hours ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Liberty Media Corp., the American company that owns Formula 1, is adding to its global racing portfolio with the purchase of the MotoGP motorcycle racing series by the end of the year, MotoGP officials announced Monday.

Liberty Media will acquire approximately 86% of Spain-based Dorna Sports, which owns the commercial and television rights for MotoGP, for about $4.5 billion (4.2 billion euros). Dorna said it would remain an independently run company run by Carmelo Ezpeleta, the series' chief executive since 1994.

Liberty took over Formula 1 in 2017 and oversaw its growth in recent years, notably with the popular Netflix series "Drive to Survive," and the addition of races in Miami and Las Vegas in the United States.

MotoGP, the premier racing series for motorcycles, will hold 21 grand prix races on four continents in 2024. The next race is the Grand Prix of the Americas at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on April 14. The track built for Formula 1 has hosted MotoGP since 2013.

Spanish rider Jorge Martin is this season's championship leader ahead of South Africa's Brad Binder after two races.

“MotoGP is a global league with a loyal, enthusiastic fan base, captivating racing and a highly cash flow generative financial profile," said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media president and CEO. "Carmelo and his management team have built a great sporting spectacle that we can expand to a wider global audience. The business has significant upside, and we intend to grow the sport for MotoGP fans, teams, commercial partners and our shareholders.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

FILE - Moto GP competitors wave from a bus during the Riders Fan Parade at Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Argentina, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Liberty Media Corp., the American company that owns Formula 1, is adding to its global racing portfolio with the purchase of the MotoGP motorcycle racing series by the end of the year, MotoGP officials announced Monday, April 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Liberty Media Corporation headquarters is shown March 6, 2006, in Englewood, Colo. Liberty Media Corp., the American company that owns Formula 1, is adding to its global racing portfolio with the purchase of the MotoGP motorcycle racing series by the end of the year, MotoGP officials announced Monday, April 1, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia of Italy, right, takes a curve followed by Pedro Acosta of Spain and Marc Marquez, also of Spain, left, during the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Algarve International circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Live Nation cutting back concerts at Lakewood Amphitheatre in favor of Ameris

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Training center protester granted bond in police motorcycle fire
1h ago

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory

Credit: NYT

More women are drinking themselves sick; Biden administration is concerned

Credit: NYT

More women are drinking themselves sick; Biden administration is concerned

Credit: curtis-compton

Eclipse gives unique opportunity for Georgia Tech prof’s experiments
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tennessee fires Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper after 5 seasons
8m ago
Germany has legalized possession of small amounts of cannabis. Not everyone is mellow...
8m ago
Motorists creep along 1 lane after part of California's iconic Highway 1 collapses
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
4 spots to watch the partial April 8 solar eclipse in Atlanta
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?