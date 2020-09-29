Liberty disputes reports about Falwell severance payment

Liberty's statement also said there was no severance or retirement negotiated in exchange for Falwell's resignation last month.

Falwell, an early supporter and close ally of President Donald Trump, resigned after Reuters published an interview with Giancarlo Granda, a much younger business partner of the Falwell family, who said that he had a yearslong sexual relationship with Falwell's wife, Becki Falwell, and Jerry Falwell participated in some of the liaisons as a voyeur.

Although the Falwells have acknowledged a sexual relationship between Becki Falwell and Granda, Jerry Falwell has said he had no role in the affair.

Falwell had already been on leave since earlier in August after a swift backlash to a photo he posted on social media. The image showed him with his pants unzipped, stomach exposed and arm high around the waist of his wife's pregnant assistant. He also held a glass of dark liquid that he described in a caption as "black water." Falwell has said the photo was taken at a costume party during a family vacation.

The week after Falwell's resignation, Liberty's board announced it had retained an outside firm to conduct a wide-ranging inquiry into Falwell's tenure as president that would include financial, real estate and legal matters.

Liberty has so far declined to identify the firm it has retained, but spokesman Scott Lamb told AP Tuesday that the work had commenced.

“They have begun their investigative work and those who want to know should understand who they are in a week or so,” he wrote in an email.