Liberals won the election in Canada. Here's what to know and what comes next

The Liberal Party has won Canada's federal election, capping a stunning turn in fortunes fed by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of trade war and to make the country the 51st American state
Elections Canada signage is seen as voters arrive at a polling station on Election Day in Halifax, Canada, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Elections Canada signage is seen as voters arrive at a polling station on Election Day in Halifax, Canada, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 hours ago

TORONTO (AP) — The Liberal Party has won the federal election in Canada, culminating a process marked by U.S. President Donald Trump threats on a trade war and of making the country the 51st American state.

With this result, the Liberal Party's leader and current prime minister, Mark Carney, will remain in the job, and will form a new government with a new cabinet.

It's still unclear if the liberals will have a majority in the Parliament or whether they will need to look for alliances with other parties.

Here's what to know and what comes next:

Who did Canadians vote for?

Canadians voted for all 343 member of the House of Commons, one for each constituency.

The winning candidates were those who finished first, whether or not they won a majority of the votes.

A party needs 172 seats in Parliament for a majority.

When will Canada have a new prime minister?

The prime minister is chosen by parliament rather than elected directly by the voters.

Historically, the party that assembles a majority in the House of Commons — either alone or with the support of another party — forms a government. That's expected to happen in coming days.

The leader of the party forming the government will be the new primer minister, who then has to pick a cabinet.

The current liberal leader is Carney, who was sworn in on March 14 as prime minister after Justin Trudeau resigned. Now, he won a full term as the head of the government.

What challenges will the new government face?

The next primer minister and his government will have to address both external and internal challenges.

Externally, the main one will be to manage a recently tense relationship with the United States, after President Donald Trump has been threatening Canada with steep tariffs and demands that Canada should become the 51st state.

Internally, the new government will still have to deal with issues like rising food and housing prices and a surge in immigration.

What is Carney's experience?

Carney, a 60-years-old economist educated in the U.S. and England, had no experience in politics until he succeeded Trudeau as prime minister in March.

He was a Goldman Sachs executive for more than a decade, until he started working in the Central Bank of Canada in 2003, as deputy governor.

He was then the head of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013 and headed the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020.

Now, after voters gave liberals the victory, Carney will be guiding Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks on stage at his campaign headquarters after the Liberal Party won the Canadian election in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reacts with wife Diana Fox Carney on stage at his campaign headquarters after the Liberal Party won the Canadian election in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida gesture following his speech at his campaign headquarters on election night, in Ottawa, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh addresses supporters accompanied by his wife Gurkiran Kaur at his campaign headquarters on election night, in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, April 28, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the start of the a plenary session at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liberal Leader Mark Carney arrives in Ottawa, Canada, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, right, and his wife Anaida Poilievre cast their votes in the federal election in Ottawa, Canada, Monday, April 28, 2025 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canada's new Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney take in the results on election night in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liberal Leader Mark Carney arrives for a tour of Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick /The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

