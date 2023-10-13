BreakingNews
Lexi Thompson finishes round of 73. Next comes the battle to make cut on the PGA Tour

Lexi Thompson needs a low round if she wants to play on the weekend in Las Vegas

51 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lexi Thompson completed her first round Friday morning with a bogey and a tough par save for a 2-over 73 that left her in a tie for 94th and in need of a good round to make the cut in the Shriners Children's Open on the PGA Tour.

Thompson is the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour, a sponsor exemption that only came together in the last two weeks. On the LPGA Tour, she has gone more than four years since her last victory.

Thompson couldn't finish the first round because of darkness. She resumed her round by missing a 20-foot par putt on the 17th hole. She sent her approach on the 18th well right of the water, but chipped to 6 feet and made the par.

The top 65 and ties make the cut on the PGA Tour. The last woman to make a 36-hole cut on the PGA Tour was Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945. Michelle Wie was a 14-year-old in the ninth grade in Honolulu when she missed the cut by one shot in the Sony Open.

Thompson had three birdies — two on the par 5s, one when she made a 25-foot putt — offset by three bogeys and a double bogey on No. 7 when she three-putted from 12 feet.

Beau Hossler led after the first round with a 62.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

