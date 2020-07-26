Lewis to be remembered in Selma, Alabama Capitol

Lewis’ casket will be carried in a processional across the Selma bridge where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday," a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans. Lewis will lie in repose at the Alabama Capitol on Sunday afternoon.

A series of events began Saturday in Lewis' hometown of Troy, Alabama, to pay tribute the late congressman and his legacy. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week before his private funeral Thursday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.