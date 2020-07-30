Lewis in posthumous essay: 'Your turn to let freedom ring'

In an essay he wrote shortly before he died and that was published in The New York Times on Thursday, Lewis implores younger generations to keep fighting, telling them, "Now it is your turn to let freedom ring."

Lewis died July 17 at age 80. He asked that the essay be published on the same day as his funeral, which was being held Thursday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where he worshipped and his mentor, the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., preached.