Lewis Hamilton wins Portuguese GP for record 92nd F1 victory

Then it was time for the traditional Champagne spraying, although Verstappen and Bottas had the last word this time, as Verstappen poured the bottle over Hamilton's head and Bottas sprayed him good-naturedly in the face with his.

Hamilton took a record-extending 97th career pole position, starting ahead of Bottas and Verstappen on a track being used for the first time in F1.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr. briefly held the race lead and then Bottas led until Hamilton passed him on Lap 20.

After that he coasted to the finish line and into the record books.

The only thing that did trouble him was a bout of cramp in his right calf muscle, but that did little to deter him.

___

