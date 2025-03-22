Lewis Hamilton wins Chinese F1 sprint race for his first Ferrari victory

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has won his first race for Ferrari, securing Saturday's Sprint victory from pole position following an early duel Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Hamilton got a great start to take the lead into turn one, and managed the gap to Verstappen, until the Dutchman was passed for second on lap 15 by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri into the back straight’s hairpin. The pair completed the podium.

Piastri's teammate Lando Norris finished eighth. He started sixth, but went wide at the turn six hairpin, lost places, and only got past Aston Martin's Lance Stroll in the closing laps.