Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Lewis Hamilton wins Chinese F1 sprint race for his first Ferrari victory

Lewis Hamilton has won his first race for Ferrari, securing Saturday’s Sprint victory from pole position following an early duel Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the sprint qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Friday, March 21, 2025, ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (Sunday). (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the sprint qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Friday, March 21, 2025, ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (Sunday). (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By STEWART BELL – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has won his first race for Ferrari, securing Saturday's Sprint victory from pole position following an early duel Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Hamilton got a great start to take the lead into turn one, and managed the gap to Verstappen, until the Dutchman was passed for second on lap 15 by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri into the back straight’s hairpin. The pair completed the podium.

Piastri's teammate Lando Norris finished eighth. He started sixth, but went wide at the turn six hairpin, lost places, and only got past Aston Martin's Lance Stroll in the closing laps.

Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time (0700 GMT).

Hamilton arrived in Shanghai after a disappointing season-opening race last weekend in Australia, where he finished 10th in his debut race for Ferrari.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Supporters cheer during the sprint race ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Wu Hao/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the sprint qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Friday, March 21, 2025, ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (Sunday). (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the sprint qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Friday, March 21, 2025, ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (Sunday). (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Lewis Hamilton wins sprint pole position in China days after a disappointing F1 debut for Ferrari

McLaren's Lando Norris wins wet and wild Australian Grand Prix. Hamilton finishes 10th

Frustrating start for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari at F1 Australian Grand Prix

The Latest

FILE - Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman tells a story to the audience at the Sports Illustrated Legacy Awards, Oct. 1, 2015, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Credit: AP

George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight who became a beloved champion, dies at 76

17m ago

Trump backs Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate in hotly contested race

1h ago

Louisville women beat Nebraska 63-58 in March Madness and advance to face former guard Van Lith

1h ago

Featured

Parents and students arrive for the first day of school at Harmony Elementary School in Buford on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

What Trump’s attempt to dismantle the Education Department means for Georgia

Although dissolving the U.S. Department of Education requires a vote from Congress, President Donald Trump's executive order requires the department to facilitate its closure.

Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City

“Magic City: An American Fantasy” explores the club’s influence on hip-hop over the decades.

Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises

In recent days, the Atlanta Braves have thinned their camp roster.