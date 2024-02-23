Lewis Hamilton will stay focused on increasing diversity in F1 when he joins Ferrari next year

“I think we are ahead of every other team in that respect, and there’s still a huge amount of work within the whole sport. I’m speaking to (F1 chief executive) Stefano (Domenicali) constantly and looking to work more with F1."

"And of course you look at Ferrari, they have a lot of work to do, so I’ve already made that a priority in speaking with (Ferrari executive chairman) John (Elkann) and they’re super excited to get on and work on it also.”

Hamilton won six of his seven world titles with the Mercedes team after joining in 2013, and his decision to leave Ferrari — a move he's said will be a "childhood dream" come true — shocked the sport.

During his time at Mercedes, Hamilton set up a commission to investigate ways to improve diversity in the motorsports industry and in the STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Hamilton and Mercedes also jointly created the Ignite partnership, which provides financial grants to organizations which promote diversity and inclusivity in motorsports and STEM.

